Long Road Investment Counsel Holds Position in Air Products (APD); Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83M market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 566,644 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Prns Inc has 359,482 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 68,728 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1,104 shares. 191,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability. James Research reported 7,350 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 2 shares. Parthenon Limited stated it has 179,808 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.