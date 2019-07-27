Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Stryker (SYK) Position; Hb Fuller Company (FUL) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.75 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,310 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94M, up from 46,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hb Fuller Company (FUL) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 36,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,169 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 192,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hb Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 207,759 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Cuts HB Fuller Estimates On Weaker Demand, Uncertainty In China And Europe – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HB Fuller Completes Sale of Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 712,676 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3,579 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 127,587 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Public Sector Pension Board owns 46,572 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Company holds 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 1,527 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 83,205 are owned by Prudential Financial. Starr Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Voya Management Limited Liability invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Everence Capital Management Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 7,040 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0.06% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 5,400 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 116,797 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,635 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 4,046 shares to 34,015 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 10,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock or 180 shares.