Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped By $729,600 Its Air Products (APD) Position; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 20.91% above currents $137.29 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research reinitiated Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Monday, July 22. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $16900 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, August 16. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $162.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $169.0000 Reinitiate

14/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $183 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $205 New Target: $183 Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Air Products (APD) stake by 30.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 3,840 shares as Air Products (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 16,425 shares with $3.14M value, up from 12,585 last quarter. Air Products now has $50.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228. About 115,913 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is -0.66% below currents $228 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 124,523 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership holds 95,366 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cullinan, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Culbertson A N & Com holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 25,137 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 229,082 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 325 shares. Security National owns 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 18,335 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adirondack stated it has 22 shares. 41,685 were accumulated by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 104,107 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has 42,271 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.54 million were bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

The stock increased 5.00% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 739,038 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.02 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodnow Inv Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 119,930 shares. Markston Int Ltd holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 63 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). King Luther Management has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,653 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 3,900 shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc has 2,360 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,565 shares. Personal Advsrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 431,773 shares. Cooke And Bieler L P owns 1% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 316,315 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 3,067 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data buys back 5.05M shares under ‘modified Dutch auction’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.