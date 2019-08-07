Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Adp (ADP) Position by $636,000; Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $2.82 Million as Stock Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 1.77M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,041 shares to 71,756 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,134 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,820 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eastern Financial Bank invested in 19,931 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2.07M are owned by Invesco Limited. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.28% or 22,895 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation reported 302,790 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.9% or 2.28M shares. Atlas Browninc reported 3,523 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny, a New York-based fund reported 202,287 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.42% or 8.84M shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 13,374 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap Inc stated it has 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hemenway Co Ltd Liability accumulated 28,190 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,428 shares. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 72,400 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,553 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 19,915 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Lc Il. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 22,243 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 44 shares. Maple reported 8,051 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 31,612 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 11,692 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry owns 209,600 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 23,185 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept owns 6,150 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 5,061 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.