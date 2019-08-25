Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Camden Asset Management LP Upped Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $18.21 Million as Stock Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 1.47 million shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,588 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Waters Parkerson Company Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Williams Jones And Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan invested in 12,300 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 725 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,161 shares. Signature Est & Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 22,344 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 901 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 36,802 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Cutter Com Brokerage Inc has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,505 shares. Mai Cap Management accumulated 93,285 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bank Of Hawaii reported 18,681 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy on Almost Any Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jabil expected to earn $1B in fiscal 2020 off Johnson & Johnson deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.