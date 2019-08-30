Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) as Share Price Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Stake

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 49,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 47,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.02M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 8,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.47% or 6,352 shares in its portfolio. Wright Investors Service holds 0.4% or 5,971 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,310 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Group Inc Lc holds 2,091 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 57,368 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 466 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,240 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 13,640 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,292 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Co holds 4,216 shares. Cibc Asset reported 332,079 shares. Round Table Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 1,718 shares. Narwhal Cap holds 15,678 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 122,008 shares to 250,424 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 172,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 10,451 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Community Bancshares Na invested in 0.72% or 24,742 shares. Rowland And Communications Investment Counsel Adv invested in 3,718 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 22,068 shares. Diker Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,200 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc reported 82,553 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.2% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,223 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Blackrock reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Coho Ptnrs holds 4% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,123 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru Co accumulated 1,808 shares.

