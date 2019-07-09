Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $600,000; Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Vf (VFC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 1.86 million shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 682,425 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 14,270 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $47.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc..

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 24,926 shares were sold by Holtz Curtis A., worth $2.14 million on Friday, February 8. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,075 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Profund Lc accumulated 6,087 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.15% or 12,653 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cypress Asset Management Tx has 14,449 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Lc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Tech has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,000 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advsr Limited has invested 0.38% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 0.87% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest holds 0.02% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.25% or 52,914 shares in its portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp reported 53,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gentex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex to Demonstrate New Aftermarket Products at SEMA 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gentex: Investing In The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Wallace James H also sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,253 shares stake. Bokf Na reported 24,557 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 220,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 386,483 shares. Lvz stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Epoch Partners invested in 161,804 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com reported 18,142 shares. Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,884 shares. 2,360 were reported by Cornerstone. Clark Estates Ny accumulated 0.52% or 162,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 233,500 shares. Amer Rech Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 475 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 420,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock.