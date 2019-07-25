Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Air Products (APD) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Among 2 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chart Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gabelli downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Craig Hallum. See Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 90.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $117 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Air Products (APD) stake by 30.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 3,840 shares as Air Products (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 16,425 shares with $3.14M value, up from 12,585 last quarter. Air Products now has $50.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $227.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $215 target.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.

The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 277,339 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has risen 35.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.67% the S&P500.