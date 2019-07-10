Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Gentex (GNTX) Stake By $600,000; Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $5.33 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 168.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 47,800 shares with $989,000 value, up from 17,800 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 168,266 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 17.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 72,029 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 343,512 shares with $25.54M value, down from 415,541 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $106.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 997,030 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 92,400 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 35,640 shares stake. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 4.26 million shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 186,143 shares. 1,130 are owned by Lvz Advsrs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 45,669 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Prtn has 0.34% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 300,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.90M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Wallace James H had sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 38,546 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 222,130 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 253,362 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.28% or 966,195 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 8,425 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 33,164 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 98,180 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Perkins Coie invested in 1.51% or 43,593 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 109,658 shares. Moreover, Heritage Management has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.22M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

