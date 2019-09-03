Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Adp (ADP) Position; Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 77.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 5,430 shares with $848,000 value, down from 24,115 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $396.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.45M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Adp (ADP) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Adp (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 57,809 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 53,809 last quarter. Adp now has $71.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.23% above currents $179.2 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 385,300 shares. 2,852 are held by Holt Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Lp. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co reported 67,935 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Mngmt accumulated 24,065 shares. Zweig invested in 2.54% or 145,992 shares. 122,766 were reported by Jones Financial Lllp. Mathes Inc owns 17,370 shares. Element Capital Limited Com holds 4,941 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 5,071 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,481 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt owns 45,615 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 340,485 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 6.32M shares or 3.93% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 2.97% above currents $167.21 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.