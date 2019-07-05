Long Road Investment Counsel Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $792,300; HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (HKHGF) Shorts Up By 35.95%

HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HKHGF) had an increase of 35.95% in short interest. HKHGF’s SI was 93,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.95% from 68,700 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 93 days are for HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HKHGF)’s short sellers to cover HKHGF’s short positions. It closed at $6.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 46.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 5,700 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 18,019 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 12,319 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $368.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 1.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, January 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc accumulated 56,633 shares or 2.58% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Company has 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,527 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 145,504 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc has 31,477 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv has 1.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,361 shares. Beech Hill owns 6,525 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability holds 18,987 shares. Ballentine Lc reported 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Limited Liability holds 101,109 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Co has 6.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stephens Ar invested in 0.61% or 182,606 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Capital Mngmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aldebaran Financial Inc invested 2.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.80 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Commercial Property and Residential Property. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. It owns and manages approximately 800,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong and Singapore.