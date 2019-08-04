Long Road Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Air Products (APD) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Fosun International LTD Has Lowered Stake by $395,577 as Market Value Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,157 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,379 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 129,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 6,946 shares. Wallington Asset reported 42,375 shares. Hartford Fincl has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,134 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny, New York-based fund reported 36,625 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 234,398 shares. 17,324 are held by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability. Stewart & Patten accumulated 89,956 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillhouse Capital Management Limited holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,759 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,174 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd accumulated 3.86% or 49,797 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 4.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,295 shares. Elkhorn Partners LP reported 6,733 shares stake.

