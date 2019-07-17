Long Road Investment Counsel Boosted Its Adp (ADP) Position; Coherent (COHR)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Coherent Inc (COHR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 funds increased and started new holdings, while 105 decreased and sold their positions in Coherent Inc. The funds in our database now own: 24.08 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Coherent Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 75 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased Adp (ADP) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Adp (ADP)'s stock rose 5.92%. The Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 57,809 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 53,809 last quarter. Adp now has $71.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 244,015 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 87,808 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018

Central Securities Corp holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. for 350,000 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 158,609 shares or 7.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Management Corp Il has 3.75% invested in the company for 195,300 shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 150,900 shares.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 67.29% or $2.16 from last year’s $3.21 per share. COHR’s profit will be $25.40 million for 31.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.