Long Pond Capital LP Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding; International Value Advisers Has Cut Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Position

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 108.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 590,642 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 1.14M shares with $91.37M value, up from 546,211 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $6.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 678,007 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 293,143 shares as Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS)’s stock rose 14.08%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 7.82 million shares with $31.27M value, down from 8.11M last quarter. Net 1 Ueps Technologies now has $177.06 million valuation. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 239,574 shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct)

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Net1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. receives Nasdaq notice regarding late Form 10-K filing – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Net1 UEPS reports 4Q19 preliminary revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Supreme Court of Appeal rules against SASSA and CPS regarding 2014 implementation cost recovery – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston owns 378,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap holds 36,698 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 852,510 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 21,693 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 174,246 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 317,561 shares stake. 117,900 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 236 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). 9,273 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 412,440 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has 193,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SL Green Realty (SLG) Announces Sale of 220 East 42nd Street – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Twst.com published: “SL Green Realty Corporation: SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results After Market Close on October 16, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green’s One Vanderbilt is ahead of schedule, under budget – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $7800 lowest target. $92.40’s average target is 14.83% above currents $80.47 stock price. SL Green Realty had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Thursday, September 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4.60 million shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 183,401 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 310,536 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 1.14 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 175,744 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 71,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.55% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 88,653 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 13,414 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 24 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 7,458 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,934 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,592 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.07% or 6.43 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).