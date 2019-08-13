Long Pond Capital LP Upped Its Lennar (LEN) Position; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Raised Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $2.02 Million; Market Value Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 3.62M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 405,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.33 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

