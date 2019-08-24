Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Share Value Rose; Petroleum & Resources Trimmed Holding in Mosaic Company (MOS) as Stock Value Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26M shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Inc stated it has 6,258 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 1,036 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 12,940 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Blair William & Il accumulated 10,521 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fjarde Ap owns 130,941 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 30,843 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 149,529 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability holds 298,199 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 1.95% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amp Investors Ltd has 324,566 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 60,980 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company invested in 22,959 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 4.50 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Management owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 732,696 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 102,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Limited Co holds 5.97M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,674 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 758,945 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,115 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership accumulated 350,000 shares. 126,260 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares to 12.34M shares, valued at $510.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.