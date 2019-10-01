Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holding by $33.50 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Stake by $27.67 Million as Stock Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 709,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.66 million, up from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.15 million, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 937,949 shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc by 800,000 shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $48.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Honeywell holds 0.77% or 59,385 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp invested in 392,097 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 196,153 are held by Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America. Phocas has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.36% or 60,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 138,500 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Qs Limited Liability invested in 6,900 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 36,040 shares. Amp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 105,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 453,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 2.02M shares stake.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 49,700 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.