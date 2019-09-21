Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $36.38 Million as Market Value Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Cut Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 846,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 11.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.72 million, down from 12.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.20M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.91 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65M shares traded or 104.10% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 1.91 million shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $299.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 474,548 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 361,229 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Corp holds 995,799 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Fincl has 0.19% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 15,063 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 207,236 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 107,500 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.62% or 8,760 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 35,815 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 61,471 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 25,779 shares. 6,621 were reported by Creative Planning. Natl Pension Service has 510,187 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dillon & Associate reported 49,967 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 1.38M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 0.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,367 shares. Allstate reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Green Valley Investors Lc invested 5.81% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 82,183 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 58,301 are held by Headinvest Ltd Com. Oak Ridge Invs has invested 0.92% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ashfield Capital reported 102,396 shares. 291,231 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 5.75M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 93,245 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,392 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.