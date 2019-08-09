Long Pond Capital LP Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Increased by $13.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.13 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 410,171 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 889,940 shares. Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd reported 9,807 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nordea Invest holds 5,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 22,636 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 6,554 shares. 25 are held by Enterprise Financial Svcs. Quantum Capital Management reported 0.11% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 30,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Limited Liability Company has 5,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp stated it has 750,710 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10,990 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.78M for 290.34 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thornburg Invest Mgmt has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,758 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,357 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 2,373 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.03% or 21,711 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 215,107 shares. 28,513 were reported by Capital Fin Advisers Limited Co. Ameriprise Inc invested in 2.52 million shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 97,778 are owned by Sei Investments Co. 17,442 are owned by L And S. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 528,387 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gam Ag owns 23,228 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Barometer holds 0.53% or 18,725 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co accumulated 1,053 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 832 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369.