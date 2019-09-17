Long Pond Capital LP Stake In Hyatt Hotels (H) Was Lifted; Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Its Stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) as Market Value Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 484,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.19M, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 507,872 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 37,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.55M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.46M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 66,262 shares to 791,543 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc by 326,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd invested in 49,875 shares. Destination Wealth reported 250 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 570 shares. State Street holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 111,297 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability reported 47,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,632 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 35,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,965 shares. 49,700 were reported by Qs Ltd. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 49,612 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 580 shares. Jag Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.04% or 1.04M shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 22,265 are owned by Bard Assoc.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02 million shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $174.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).