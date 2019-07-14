Long Pond Capital LP Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) Trimmed by $4.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Moors & Cabot Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 46,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,707 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 54,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 192,500 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $181.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Cottonwood in North Las Vegas June 29 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces 4 new communities in Mountain House – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Century Communities, Inc (CCS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand opening at Canyon Springs in Springville June 15 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares to 3,664 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,465 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

