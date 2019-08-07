Long Pond Capital LP Raised Its Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stake by $7.84 Million; Avis Budget Group (Put) (CAR) Stake Has Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 6.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11 million, up from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 152,620 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (CAR) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 733,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 597,023 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 03/05/2018 – AVIS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Ford ups the power on iconic Mustang muscle car with new performance package at New York auto show – CNBC” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Christy Haubegger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $58.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 97,254 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cohen Steers holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 17.82 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 533,270 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 37,282 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 542,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 286,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 338,407 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Daiwa Gp reported 5.17 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 12.39M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 952,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (Call) (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Plug Power Stock Soaring – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How a shadow banking crisis sent India’s autos sector into a tailspin – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nio Stock Soars as July Win Streak Regains Momentum – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiat Chrysler CEO: We’ll talk alliances, but we can go it alone – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Small Electric Car Maker that Could Challenge Tesla – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 500,000 shares stake. Diligent Ltd has 11,471 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Srs Invest Mgmt Ltd has 12.72% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 16.19 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc owns 22,940 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 735,296 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Aperio Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Coatue Ltd Llc reported 5,837 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,741 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 135,180 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Cibc World owns 755,800 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity.