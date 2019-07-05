Long Pond Capital LP Raised D R Horton (DHI) Stake; WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Long Pond Capital Lp increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 1488.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 11.56M shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 12.34M shares with $510.62M value, up from 776,700 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $16.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 1.65M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. JMP Securities maintained the shares of WAGE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 13,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 4.02M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 419,379 shares. Dimensional Fund L P reported 547,592 shares. 1,335 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,130 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 21,527 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.82M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 68,858 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 15,585 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 55,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 212,235 shares in its portfolio.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 107.87 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 688,891 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 682,200 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company accumulated 53,006 shares. Diker Management Limited Com has 0.28% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,070 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,625 shares. Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership holds 12.34 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,353 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 34,660 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 80,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Markel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,957 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 9,941 shares stake. Heartland Advisors Incorporated reported 131,193 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 14,898 are owned by Hl Fincl Service Ltd Co.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $147,164 was sold by Allen Barbara K. The insider Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. D.R. Horton had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DHI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Wood. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James downgraded the shares of DHI in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Mizuho.