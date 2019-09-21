Long Pond Capital LP Position in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Has Increased by $3.50 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 14/03/2018 – Facebook bans far-right group Britain First for inciting hatred; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says Not Planning to Extend European Privacy Law Globally; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2.25M shares traded or 21.51% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 803,567 shares to 605,833 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,163 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 191,983 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 101,007 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group Inc owns 2.27 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Ltd Com has 0.61% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 138,004 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 510 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 40,671 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.33% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Riverhead Lc owns 15,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,125 were reported by Shelton Capital Management. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 38,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 138,180 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 30,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ht Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,159 shares. Eagle Global Lc invested in 1.12% or 145,154 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country State Bank holds 216,582 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 107,490 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 10,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.20 million shares. Middleton And Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,078 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 8,726 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 1.48% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership invested 9.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Copper Rock Capital Llc has 105,466 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio.

