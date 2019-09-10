Long Pond Capital LP Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) Has Lowered by $4.06 Million; Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.13 Million; Stock Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 9.21M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 475 FROM SFR 415; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 17 Women of Achievement to MAKERS Class of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker Accused of Abuse — Barrons.com

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 198,600 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 132,300 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,400 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 0.05% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 13,786 shares. Colrain Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 400 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.97% or 263,749 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Natixis accumulated 0.44% or 1.69 million shares. 3.63M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 848,381 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Co. Calamos Lc holds 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1.37M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated has 1.30M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 20,184 were accumulated by Burney. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 41,413 shares. State Street reported 125.38 million shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $27.06 million for 7.98 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $181.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

