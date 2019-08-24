Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake by $4.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Holding by $333,264

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 233,702 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 2.09M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sageworth Tru accumulated 77 shares. 37,844 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. Welch Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,720 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.22% or 6,250 shares. Ariel Ltd Llc holds 196,757 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 122,200 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma owns 4,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 455,947 shares. Sit Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 432,362 are owned by Hartford Mgmt. 3,477 are owned by Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shayne & Lc stated it has 0.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Aug. 17 grand opening for Polo Ranch in Fulshear – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).