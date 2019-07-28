Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake by $4.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Raised Holding

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 297,311 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,069 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv. Sunbelt Securities reported 1,627 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Charter Co holds 0.07% or 2,052 shares. Burney accumulated 5,531 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pillar Pacific Limited Company accumulated 1,093 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.25% or 23,531 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.28% stake. Amp Capital Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 338,348 shares. Guardian Capital LP reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 19,971 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

