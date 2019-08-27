Long Pond Capital LP Lowered American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake By $10.67 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable has $92 highest and $83 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -8.04% below currents $95.15 stock price. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $83 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 12.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 3.28 million shares with $74.56M value, down from 3.77M last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.65B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. It is down 10.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M

The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 13,526 shares traded. Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Equitable Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides single family lending products, such as mortgages for owner occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) stake by 476,643 shares to 2.86 million valued at $31.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 507,000 shares and now owns 757,000 shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc was raised too.