Long Pond Capital LP Lifted Its Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $47.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Value Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered by $38.61 Million Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 488,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983.30M, down from 12.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 430,878 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT POSTPONES SELLING STAKE IN TRANSCONTAINER: RBC; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 05/04/2018 – BASE METALS: RBC CUTS SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV TO VISIT NORTH KOREA ON MAY 31 – RBC CITES FOREIGN MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 07/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK TO LAUNCH WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ETF ON THURSDAY

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 191.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 300,808 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 376,587 shares to 381,144 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,422 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.55B for 11.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Make $5000/Year in Tax-Free Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX on Monday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Bank Of Canada: 2018 Results And Outlook For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Head of RBC Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Ahead of Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.22M shares to 758,504 shares, valued at $29.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 803,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,833 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USA Technologies Inc.: Uninvestible Following Delisting From Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rise, On Track to End September Higher – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Get to Know This Under-the-Radar SaaS Company – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery: Here To Stay, Priced Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.