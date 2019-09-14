Long Pond Capital LP Increases Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH); Hennessy Advisors Lowered Holding in Live Nation Entertainment Com (LYV) by $1.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.25M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc Com (LYV) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 44,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 63,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 541,190 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 39,100 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axel Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.2% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.65 million are held by Ci Investments. Strs Ohio owns 131,495 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.87% or 11,000 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc has 74,983 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Company holds 64,540 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 4,807 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 143,319 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westfield Mngmt Co Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 47,350 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 0.26% or 721,028 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 464,181 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Principal Group holds 0.25% or 4.28M shares. Clal Insurance Enter holds 1.59% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.22 million shares to 758,504 shares, valued at $29.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 803,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,833 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).