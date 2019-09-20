Long Pond Capital LP Increases Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY); As Premier (PINC) Stock Rose, Patten Group Lowered Its Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 191.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 39,691 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 21,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 59,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 32,475 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.62M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Improvement Company Premier Inc. to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. Receives National Recognition for Enterprise Resource Planning Solution – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MKM bearish on Curalead and Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PINC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 60.71 million shares or 2.03% more from 59.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 186,250 are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Hrt Fin Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 12,455 shares. Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 31,607 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has invested 0.08% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 7,445 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 17,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 494,212 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has 498,565 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Asset One Ltd owns 400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 599,930 shares. 341 were reported by Shine Advisory.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The right Brexit is still no Brexit – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happens If You Live to 100? – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Tellurian vs. NextDecade – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Looks Overvalued Here – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 417,362 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,531 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 564,217 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Putnam Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Raymond James Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.21 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 55,097 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 13,600 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 7.65 million shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 1.69M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilltop invested in 0.04% or 11,573 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communication holds 0.01% or 22,800 shares in its portfolio.