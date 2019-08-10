Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position by $25.10 Million as Stock Declined; Allstate Has Raised Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $337,272

Allstate Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 19,640 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.26M shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners

