Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $25.10 Million; Stock Price Declined; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Holding by $2.98 Million; Share Price Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $59.46 lastly. It is down 8.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 147,584 shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sun Life Inc owns 295 shares. Macquarie Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Pnc Financial Gp holds 10,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 3.16M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 51,413 shares. 41,773 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Menta Cap Limited has 4,000 shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.57% stake. 41,302 were accumulated by Hartford Mgmt Com. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 2.08M shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 179,376 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 192,665 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Equity Awards for New Leadership Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $81.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brewing a Better Planet: Craft Brew Alliance Releases Sixth Annual Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Craft Brew Alliance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/23: (OPTT) (PVTL) (CRM) Higher (SEEL) (FL) (BREW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Anheuser-Busch Will Probably Try to Buy Craft Brew Alliance – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Shares Gain Nearly 30% YTD: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.