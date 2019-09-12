Long Pond Capital LP Increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position; As Pulte Group Com (PHM) Market Valuation Rose, Pggm Investments Has Upped Holding by $1.13 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 36,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.50 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 2.83 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 3.26 million shares traded or 96.02% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02 million shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $174.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 846,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 12,688 shares to 519,479 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,359 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).