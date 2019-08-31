Long Pond Capital LP Holds Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Maltese Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Stock Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 31,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 271,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.12 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 106,700 shares to 593,300 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,100 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 897 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 5,730 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 119,790 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 103,995 shares. 15,223 are held by Stifel Financial. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 89,408 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,159 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 94,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 38,285 shares. Paradice Inv Management owns 829,856 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 12,600 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0.02% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 65,521 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 54,664 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $58.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).