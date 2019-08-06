Long Pond Capital LP Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) Cut by $4.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Position by $8.53 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 98,713 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 7.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap Management Inc reported 14,600 shares. Provident Inc reported 742,085 shares. Country Bancorp reported 642,321 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.51 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 66.07M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Mngmt has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cordasco Financial Network has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Lafayette Invests Inc has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pdt Prns Limited accumulated 233,800 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 88,173 shares. 17,048 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Cap Interest Ca has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 85,232 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank. Bangor Comml Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 12,166 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares to 52,160 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Comcast Announces Largest Ever Expansion of Its Internet Essentials Program to Reach All Low-income Americans – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Upcoming Earnings Look Huge for Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.