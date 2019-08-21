Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $10.67 Million; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $1.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 496,466 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 316,320 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga" on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "WWE Pops Higher On Earnings Beat, $500M Buyback – Benzinga" published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "I'm No Longer Bearish On World Wrestling Entertainment – Seeking Alpha" published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Netflix, WWE And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 24 – Benzinga" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 325,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $114.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Insider Weekends: Cluster Of Purchases By Insiders Of Encana – Seeking Alpha" on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "American Homes 4 Rent Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire" on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Twst.com and their article: "Senior Housing Is a Potential Long Term Winner According to Institutional Investor Rising Star – The Wall Street Transcript" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "American Homes 4 Rent Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: April 25, 2019.

