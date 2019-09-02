Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Century Cmntys (CCS) Position By $4.06 Million; Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 6.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.43 million shares with $58.30 million value, down from 2.61 million last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $854.97 million valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 168,545 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 decreased and sold their stock positions in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 602,121 shares, up from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sound Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17 – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Aug. 17 grand opening for Polo Ranch in Fulshear – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 405,962 shares to 2.33M valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 387,763 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) was raised too.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.40M for 8.10 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sound Community Bank Partners with US Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Program – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.8 million for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Awarded Executive Excellence Award by Seattle Business Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 189,782 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,646 shares.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 243 shares traded. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has declined 7.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTH SOUND BANK HOLDERS TO GET 0.7460 OF SHR AND $5.68825/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFBC); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Sound Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSWA); 26/04/2018 – Sound Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 62c

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $90.57 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.