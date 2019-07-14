Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $105.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $782,000 as Share Value Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 217,655 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $826,809 activity. Shares for $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. The insider HETE JOSEPH C bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100. Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of stock or 1,225 shares. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 125,485 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 561,296 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 102,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 994 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc accumulated 95,190 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.84% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 22,266 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 8,775 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 25,229 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Ltd Partnership holds 300,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.82 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 732,696 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 66,283 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 51.21M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 125,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 204,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 204,681 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,243 shares. 482,013 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. M&T State Bank reported 0% stake. Frontier Investment Mngmt Com has 224,535 shares. First Advsr LP stated it has 637,174 shares.

