Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $10.67 Million; Market Value Rose; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Its Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Holding by $404,950; Market Value Declined

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.27 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

