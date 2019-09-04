Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.29 Million; Share Price Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 885,721 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.99M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Com Na reported 5,573 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 33,813 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 19,636 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt invested in 8,034 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 25,824 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Rampart Management Co Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 581,227 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 112,076 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Korea Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 179,376 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 7,598 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Williams Jones & Associate Llc accumulated 5,048 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $146.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

