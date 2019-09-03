Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position by $13.46 Million; Stock Declined; Eagle Asset Management Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Raised by $2.46 Million as Stock Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 123,456 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 27,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 332,506 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, up from 305,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 1.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 22,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 420,352 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 12,275 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.42M shares. Aperio Grp Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 19,415 shares. 28,736 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 15,932 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Wolverine Asset Lc reported 919 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 86,700 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 4 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

