Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding By $122.32 Million; Zagg (ZAGG) Sentiment Is 1.23

Zagg Inc (ZAGG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 70 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 57 reduced and sold their positions in Zagg Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 21.56 million shares, up from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zagg Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 29.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $184.37 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

The stock increased 2.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 221,505 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.21 million for 3.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc for 534,170 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 369,542 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roumell Asset Management Llc has 3.5% invested in the company for 158,599 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.91% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 341,301 shares.