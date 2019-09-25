Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $22.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Visa (V) Share Value Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased by $398,246 Its Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,623 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, down from 88,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 803,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 605,833 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 1.20M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares to 33,172 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 800,000 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55,000 shares to 594,935 shares, valued at $55.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Point Holdings Llc by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).