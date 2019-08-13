Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $105.32 Million; Shares Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered Stake in Sherwin (SHW) by $13.22 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $522.11. About 173,784 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 2.19M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.72 million shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bridger Management Ltd has invested 0.95% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont Mgmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 143,914 shares. Icahn Carl C owns 99.25 million shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nordea Mgmt holds 268,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny owns 1,479 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 61,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 366,516 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc reported 1.09% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 14,633 shares. Brigade Capital Mngmt Lp reported 2.52M shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 590,561 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,663 shares. Par holds 3.60 million shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management LP holds 4,518 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 165 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 5,966 shares in its portfolio. 121,288 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sit Inv Associates Incorporated holds 28,795 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp owns 2,786 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 872 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 20,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 20,416 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 23,190 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Llc has 0.24% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cibc Ww stated it has 8,432 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,197 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.