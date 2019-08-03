Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position by $10.67 Million; Central Bank & Trust Co Position in Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Has Decreased by $720,225 as Market Valuation Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.33 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 12,155 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17,089 shares to 17,794 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

