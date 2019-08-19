Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $898,546 as Share Value Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56 million, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 304,221 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 5,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 53,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 48,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 820,754 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

