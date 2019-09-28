Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position by $33.50 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Value Rose, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.03 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.15M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 905,122 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 44,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 153,451 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.74 million, down from 198,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.: Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 1.49M shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $77.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 20,855 shares. 6.37M are owned by State Street Corp. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 17,907 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 563,860 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% or 25,367 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 14,299 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sei Invests reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Ci Invs Inc stated it has 0.28% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oakworth Capital stated it has 4,246 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 98,952 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 302,083 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com owns 96,721 shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 350,909 shares. Hexavest invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,980 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 129 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 39,869 shares. Menta Limited Co owns 2,486 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hamel Associate Incorporated holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 60,915 shares.