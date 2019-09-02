Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $13.46 Million; Blackrock Cut Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Position by $7.29 Million; Market Value Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 428,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 11.05 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.79 million, down from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.63M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 1.15 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,873 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Jump Trading Limited Co has invested 0.07% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,320 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 15,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 106,667 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.66% stake. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 4,802 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 204,530 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.3% or 357,018 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Forward Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 9,120 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 22,636 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 4,635 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.19% or 14,500 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $146.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

