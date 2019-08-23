Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH); Fnb Pa (FNB) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Cut Position by $1.04 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 476,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 1.94M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 104,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 448,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.08M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.06% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 849 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 137,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Wealth stated it has 46,808 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 11.77 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 729 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fagan Associates invested in 28,690 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 233,005 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp owns 3.90M shares. Asset has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Bluemountain Ltd Liability invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Investment Counsel stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,050 shares stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. Shares for $3,297 were bought by CHIAFULLO JAMES D. $27,799 worth of stock was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. On Monday, April 29 Bena Pamela A bought $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 500 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 19,901 shares to 79,184 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 48,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,761 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $95.19M for 9.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).